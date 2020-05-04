The 1975, Wolf Alice and more offer up prizes for raffle against domestic violence

The 1975, Wolf Alice and many other artists are giving prizes to a raffle that is raising money to help combat domestic violence.

Started by photographer Jono White, money raised by Raffle Against Domestic Violence will benefit Women’s Aid and Respect, two charities whose focus is to bring an end to domestic abuse.

A statement about the raffle said: “No time in recent memory has highlighted the need for the home to be a place of safety. During this covid-19 pandemic, the UK saw a 20% rise in reported domestic abuse cases, as those who shelter from the threat on the outside face danger from others on the inside. When this is over and the country returns to normality, for many, that threat still remains.”

It continued: “The raffle against domestic violence aims to raise some money and much needed awareness for Women’s Aid and Respect, 2 charities whose mission is to bring an end to domestic abuse. 14 bands, brands and photographers have donated prizes for the cause, many of which are one off or rare items.”

The 1975, Wolf Alice, Alt-J, Orlando Weekes and The Magic Gang have donated prizes to the raffle, including signed merch, art pieces, and backstage meet-and-greets.

To enter, you need to donate £5.00 or more on the Just Giving page. Sixteen winners based in the UK will be chosen at random on May 31 at 6pm.

The full list of prizes can be found below:

– The 1975 debut vinyl with signed art card

– Tickets to go to any Alt-J headline show and meet the band

– Ellie Rowsell watercolour portrait of the winner

– A one-off A2 art piece from Orlando Weeks

– A brand new pair of the classic Dr Marten 1460 boots in the winner’s size

– One of three new pairs of Van’s classic shoes in the winner’s size

– A one-off, custom Swim Deep t-shirt designed and drawn by Austin Williams and Nell Power

– A merch bundle from The Magic Gang, including two of the shirts worn on the front of their debut, self-titled album

– A merch bundle from Whenyoung. Includes a t-shirt, cassette, CD, tote and beret

– Bradley from Bloody Knees will write and record a tune around a subject of the winner’s choice

– A signed photo print of Clairo from photographer Charlotte Patmore

– The ’12’ photo book from photographer Hollie Fernando, featuring images from her solo show of the same name

– A box of prints from photographer Ash Kingston

– A 12×16 fine art photo print from photographer Jono White. The winner can select a photo of their choice from Jono’s website.

Meanwhile, Wolf Alice singer Ellie Rowsell has played a virtual gig to raise money for Save Our Venues.

Before performing a number of songs, Rowsell said: “I’m going to play a couple of tunes.”

She added: “I think I’ve featured a link which will link you to the crowd funder which is to help save UK’s grass-roots music venues, which are all under threat at the moment.”