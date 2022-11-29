The 1975 worked on unreleased version of Taylor Swift’s ‘Midnights’

Matty Healy has revealed that The 1975 worked on Taylor Swift‘s latest album ‘Midnights’, but said those songs “never came out”.

During a recent interview with Kroq’s DTS Sound Space, Healy recalled how Swift had heard some of his band’s latest record ‘Being Funny In A Foreign Language’ through Jack Antonoff prior to its release.

Antonoff worked as a producer on that record as well as ‘Midnights’, and has helmed many of Swift’s other studio projects.

Asked whether the star “returned the favour” and let Healy and co. have an early preview of ‘Midnights’, the frontman replied: “Yeah. We actually worked a bit on that. But then [that] version of it never came out.”

Some audience members then booed in response to the revelation, to which Healy said: “No, no, no – that’s not how it works. It [didn’t work out] for reasons that are not to be criticised. She’s amazing.”

Healy appeared as a featured guest on a “leaked” tracklist for ‘Midnights’ in September, but he subsequently confirmed it was fake.

Later, the musician shut down rumours of a collaboration with Swift during an interview with BBC Radio 1.

“We’d love to… love to work with Taylor Swift,” Healy said. “[I] love Taylor Swift… think she’s one of the best songwriters. Yeah, no… we haven’t done that. We’d love to though, wouldn’t we?”

Back in 2019, Healy said he wanted to produce an “intimate acoustic album” for Swift. He later explained that he didn’t take the opportunity to ask the singer to team up on a project when the pair crossed paths at the NME Awards 2020.

The 1975 are currently out on a North American headline tour, which kicked off earlier this month.

Last night’s show in Los Angeles (November 28) saw Phoebe Bridgers make a surprise on-stage appearance to cover ‘Milk’.

The 1975 are set to bring their ‘At Their Very Best’ tour to the UK and Ireland in January 2023. It was confirmed last week that the band’s Dirty Hit label mate Bonnie Kemplay will support them at those shows. You can find any remaining tickets here.