The 1975’s Matt Healy: “There are still really interesting guitar bands around”

Frontman previously said men with guitars was "done"

The 1975 frontman Matt Healy has spoken out about the state of guitar music and declared that “it is still relevant” and there are some “really interesting guitar bands out there”.

The singer previously told NME that “guitar music, it’s pretty much women now” and that men with guitars was “done”.

But following the band’s performance at Radio 1’s Big Weekend, Healy declared that guitar music was still relevant all round.

“We’re all music obsessives. There are really interesting guitar bands around like Black Midi and Pale Waves,” he told BBC Newsbeat.

“I think as long as guitar music is interesting, then it’s still relevant.”

Healy recently made a passionate speech about women’s rights at a music festival in Alabama after the state made a controversial ruling which made all abortions illegal at any stage of a pregnancy.

Healy said: “The reason I’m so angry is because I don’t believe [the ban] is about the preservation of life, I believe it’s about the controlling of women.”

He went on to criticise those who passed the law, saying “you are not men of God, you are simply misogynistic wankers.”

Healy added: “You know what else is important? Freedom for women to do with their reproductive organs what they want.”

Last month, the band sat down with James Corden and discussed plans for their new album ‘Notes On A Conditional Form’ – which is set for release later this year.

Healy said: “I don’t think you can do that with one record now. You can if you do like, singles. Your Drakes of the world, who are these amazing artist, but they’re very single oriented. That’s about keeping peoples attention for three minutes. That’s not where our forte is, but we want to be as expressive as possible. We make albums, so just gotta make another album.”