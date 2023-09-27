The 1975’s Matty Healy announces “indefinite hiatus” from shows after current tour ends

Matty Healy has announced that The 1975 will be going on an “indefinite hiatus” from live shows after their current tour ends.

The frontman shared the news at this week’s show at the Golden 1 Center, in Sacramento, California.

Towards the end of their set and just before they performed the track ‘Sex’, Healy made the announcement.

“It’s wonderful you’re all here,” he told the crowd. “After this tour, we will be going on an indefinite hiatus with shows, so it’s wonderful to have you guys with us tonight. Thank you so much.”

Healy and co. are currently on the North American leg for their ‘Still … At Their Very Best’ tour. This week they will perform in San Jose and San Diego, before kicking off their October string of shows at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles. You can find the full list of dates and purchase any remaining tickets here.

The band recently announced a 2024 UK and European ‘Still… At Their Very Best’ tour.

The newly announced dates – which includes four nights at London’s O2 – are set to be the band’s biggest European shows to date and will signal the end of the ‘Being Funny In A Foreign Language’ era.

They will kick off the 2024 ‘Still At Their Very Best’ tour at Glasgow’s OVO Hydro on February 9, before going on to perform at London’s O2 on February 12 and 13, followed by dates in Manchester (18) and Birmingham (21).

A European run will then follow in Lisbon, Madrid, Paris, Oslo, Copenhagen, Berlin, Milan and many more. Their final scheduled date at present is a show at Amsterdam’s AFAS Live on March 24, 2024. You can purchase any remaining tickets from here.

Speaking to NME last year in their cover interview around the release of fifth album ‘Being Funny In A Foreign Language’, frontman Matty Healy said the ‘At Their Very Best’ tour name was inspired by their growth as a band.

“When I made ‘A Brief Inquiry…’, we’d grown up a bit,” he said. “The idea of The 1975 continuing to grow up wasn’t a fear because it wasn’t unsexy. Now it’s kind of the sexiest thing about us. That’s why the tour is called ‘At Their Very Best’. We’ve got our shit sorted.”

It was recently confirmed that the band will stage the world’s first “carbon removed” live event at The O2 in London.

This month, The 1975 decided to promote their tour with a video starring Healy that parodies American political adverts.