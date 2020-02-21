The 1975’s Matty Healy asks fans to send him most hurtful things ever written about them

The 1975‘s Matty Healy has called on the band’s fans for inspiration for a new track by asking them to send him the most hurtful things written about them.

Taking to Twitter the frontman wrote: “Hey I’m doing a song send me a recording on your phone of you reading out the worst most hurtful thing that has been tweeted / written about you and send it to mattynoacf@gmail.com cheers xx.”

It is unclear if the track will feature on their upcoming fourth album ‘Notes On A Conditional Form’ or a future album.

It comes after Healy revealed earlier this week that the band already have new songs beyond their next album.

“I think that [The 1975 is] a constantly evolving thing,” Healy told Zane Lowe in an Apple Music interview. “I think that there’s an obvious end to an era with ‘Music for Cars’, just because like we’ve come to the end of a decade. Culture is moving. The 1975 has to be a slightly different thing in like, I don’t know what, like two years, you know. There’s lots of stuff that we’re gonna do.”

Giving specifics, he continued: “One thing that I know that we’re gonna do is that I’m doing a Matty record and George is doing a George record. And we’re gonna produce each other’s records. So that’s gonna happen.

The band also recently shared new single ‘The Birthday Party’, which followed a bizarre marketing campaign revolving around the “digital detox” website Mindshower.

The band picked up Band Of The Decade and the Innovation Award at last week’s NME Awards 2020. They then went on to play a special five-song closing set at London’s Brixton Academy.