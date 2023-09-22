The 1975’s Matty Healy deactivates Twitter after Lucy Dacus hits back at post

The 1975‘s Matty Healy has deleted his X/Twitter account after Lucy Dacus hit back at an ableist post from the singer.

On his new account @mattyfrnglomg, Healy shared a post related to Dacus’ band Boygenius, of whom his frequent collaborator Phoebe Bridgers is a member.

He wrote: “I told Lucy Dacus that ‘Boygenius’ had inspired me and [The 1975 drummer] George [Daniel] to start a new band called ‘Girlretard’. I don’t really hear from her that often.”

Advertisement

In response, Dacus replied: “You don’t hear from me at all.” Healy then referenced the incident in a separate tweet, saying: “Yeah this never goes well does it,” before deactivating his account.

See the posts below.

Matty Healy deactivated after Lucy Dacus of boygenius responded to his tweet about her and the band. pic.twitter.com/wIvz3GfVFn — Pop Base (@PopBase) September 21, 2023

you don’t hear from me at all https://t.co/jKTwO0ehcX — Lucy Dacus (@lucydacus) September 21, 2023

Earlier this summer, The 1975 were banned from Malaysia mid-performance on Day 1 of Good Vibes Festival. During the band’s headline performance, Healy criticised the Malaysian government for anti-LGBTQ laws during their headlining set at Kuala Lumpur’s Good Vibes Festival.

Future Sound Asia (FSA), the organiser of Kuala Lumpur’s Good Vibes Festival (GVF), then demanded the band pay RM12.3million (£2,099,154) in damages after what they called “indecent behaviour” from Healy.

Advertisement

Healy also hit headlines when Rina Sawayama called out the singer at Glastonbury 2023, appearing to dedicate her song ‘STFU’ to Healy. “Tonight this goes out to a white man that watches ‘Ghetto Gaggers’ [porn] and mocks Asian people on a podcast,” she told the crowd at the Woodsies Stage, adding: “He also owns my masters. I’ve had enough.”

She then repeated the call-out at Portugal’s NOS Alive festival the following month, telling the crowd: “So I was thinking a lot about apologies. It’s just funny how some people get away with not apologising ever… For saying some racist shit. For saying some sexist shit.”

“So let’s try this,” she continued, with the intro of Limp Bizkit’s ‘Break Stuff’ playing in the background. “Why don’t you apologise for once in your life without making it about your fucking self?”