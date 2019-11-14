The 1975’s Matty Healy declares his love for My Chemical Romance and “emo grandad” Gerard Way

He isn't ruling out a future collaboration either

The 1975 frontman Matty Healy has declared his love for My Chemical Romance and branded frontman Gerard Way an “emo grandad”.

Speaking to Nick Grimshaw on Radio 1 in a clip you can watch below, Healy admitted that he is going to see the band’s forthcoming reunion show in L.A. and he is a big fan of the emo icons.

“I’m not too happy about him [Way] coming back for his emo lord crown once I’ve announced myself as quite overtly being that. He’s gonna come back and try and claim it isn’t he? Emo grandad more like Gerard, thank you, off you pop,” he joked when asked by a fan if the 1975 would collaborate with MCR.

He continued: “No, I love My Chemical Romance. I don’t think we’d ever collab but I don’t see why not.”

MCR announced their return at the end of last month with a reunion show at Los Angeles’ Shrine Expo Hall on Friday, December 20.

They have long been rumoured for a reunion since their split in 2013. Earlier this year, rumours of a comeback emerged when Joe Jonas claimed that MCR had been rehearsing in a studio next to them in New York. Guitarist Frank Iero then denied the claims, but said that “anything is possible” with regards to them reforming.

Meanwhile, fans of The 1975 were yesterday (November 13) being called on to plant trees in the band’s honour and commitment to climate change.

In a message, which was shared by frontman Matty Healy, Natalie Corwin, CEO of Pet Community Centre and board member at Turnip Green Creative Reuse in Nashville, wrote: “Fans of @the1975 unite! Let’s plant trees to honour our favourite band and what they stand for. Let’s plant a future! Join us Nov 26 in New Orleans or sponsor a tree if you can’t be there in person!”

Healy also wrote in a message to his fans: “People are starting to set these up and it’s THE COOLEST THING EVER.”