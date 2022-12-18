The 1975’s Matty Healy gets “I’m a man” tattoo on stage

The 1975‘s Matty Healy has continued his on-stage antics on the band’s current US tour – watch him get a tattoo on stage below.

The band are currently touring the States for the first leg of their ‘At Their Very Best’ tour, behind new album ‘Being Funny In A Foreign Language’.

During their show in Newport, Kentucky on Friday (December 16), Healy sat on a sofa for a usual segment of the show, and welcomed a tattoo artist on stage.

Live in front of the audience, he was then tattooed on his chest with the phrase: “I’m a man.”

See footage of what went down below.

Matty getting a tattoo live on stage last night in Kentucky #The1975 pic.twitter.com/mUP1ULArkn — The 1975 Updates (@The1975_Tour) December 17, 2022

when you realize matty healy is getting a tattoo in front of you pic.twitter.com/0hALFucYdW — megan (@mega_tro_n) December 17, 2022

The band’s ‘At Their Very Best’ tour kicked off last month in Connecticut and saw them debut an ambitious and dazzling new stage design.

The tour has also featured a number of conceptual interludes from Healy, who has made headlines by fondling himself on a sofa, doing push-ups and eating raw steak.

Healy has also made headlines by sharing kisses with fans on stage and gone viral for shouting at security with an Auto-Tuned microphone.

The 1975 will be bringing their ‘At Their Very Best’ tour to the UK and Ireland in January 2023 with singer-songwriter and Dirty Hit labelmate Bonnie Kemplay as their newly-announced support act. An intimate Manchester show for War Child is also set for February 1.

You can see the full list of dates below and buy your tickets here.

JANUARY 2023

Sunday 8 – Brighton, Brighton Center

Monday 9 – Bournemouth, International Center

Tuesday 10 – Exeter, Westpoint Arena

Thursday 12 – London – The O2

Friday 13 – London, The O2

Sunday 15 – Birmingham, Resorts World Arena

Monday 16 – Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena

Tuesday 17 – Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena

Thursday 19 – Glasgow, SSE Hydro

Friday 20 – Manchester, Manchester Arena

Sunday 22 – Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena

Monday 23 – Leeds, First Direct Arena

Wednesday 25 – Newcastle, Utilita Arena

Thursday 26 – Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena

Sunday 29 – Dublin, 3Arena

Monday 30 – Belfast, The SSE Arena

FEBRUARY 2023

Wednesday 1 – Manchester, Gorilla