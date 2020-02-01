Following The 1975‘s statement that frontman Matty Healy has been hospitalised, leading the band to cancel a live performance in Brisbane, the singer has taken to social media to reassure worried fans.

The band were due to headline the city’s Laneway Festival today (February 1), but were forced to withdraw from the Brisbane date due to Healy suffering a “bout of serious sickness” following a medical examination that advised the frontman he was “too weak to play”.

However, Healy wrote on Twitter this evening that he was “alive and well” and that “shit just got way too vibey” while thanking fans for their well wishes. He also suggested the band could perform a “quiet set” at their Sydney date on Sunday (February 2).

Guys thank you for all your lovely wishes 🙂 I am alive and well shit just got way too vibey I’m still taking it easy but I’ll see you tonight for maybe quite a calm set which could be nice anyway!! 🥾🌏❤️ — 🥾🌍 (@Truman_Black) February 1, 2020

In their original announcement, The 1975 tweeted: “We hope to be back on track for tomorrow’s show in Sydney. Thanks in advance for everyone’s understanding and apologies for the lateness of this announcement. We are all devastated to miss tonight’s show but have to put Matty’s welfare first X”. See the full post below.

Due to the last-minute cancellation, Laneway organisers say there will be no replacement performer. Melbourne psych rock band King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard will now perform on the Good Better Best Stage at 9pm.

Yesterday (January 31) Ellie Goulding hit back at Healy after he criticised her in a recent interview.

“The artists whose single streams are in the billions, people don’t buy their albums, necessarily… Ellie Goulding, people will listen to her music at the gym and they will listen to it on playlists,” Healy said.

Later, posting on her Instagram stories, Goulding hit back by pointing out her album sales to The 1975 frontman: “I’ve had 3 multi platinum albums so I feel like people have been fairly invested but ok I’ll let you have it.”

The 1975 are due to close the NME Awards 2020 on February 12.