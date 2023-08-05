The 1975’s Matty Healy meets his hero Tom Delonge during Lollapalooza set

Matty Healy has met his “hero”, Blink-182‘s Tom Delonge during The 1975‘s headlining Lollapalooza 2023 set. See footage of the moment below.

While singing their eighth song of the night, 2013’s ‘Robbers’ from their self-titled debut, Healy noticed someone walking in the front pit. He quickly ran off stage while singing to hug Delonge, who was watching the set from the photo pit.

“I love you so much, I love you so so much,” Healy told Delonge before making his way back on stage to complete performing the rest of the track. Once the song was finished, Healy told the crowd how he just got to meet one of his rock heroes adding, “And the person who inspired me to talk about my dick as much as I do and I thank him for that forever.”

Elsewhere in the set, Healy poked fun at the band’s current controversy surrounding their Malaysian controversy. Before singing ‘It’s Not Living If It’s Not With You’ the frontman said: “You want my travel tip? Don’t go to…” before getting cut off by the start of the track.

Last month, while performing at Good Vibes Festival in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Healy criticised the Malaysian government and its anti-LGBTQ laws onstage and then kissed bassist Ross MacDonald during their headlining set which was afterwards cut short. The next day, the remainder of the three-day festival was ordered cancelled by the authorities and the band banned from performing in the country.

In other The 1975 news, Healy shared the full audio of himself opening for The 1975. billed as ‘Matty’ – performed a 10-song acoustic set at St Anne’s Park, which included the live debuts of ‘Then Because She Goes’ and ‘Playing On My Mind’ from The 1975’s fourth album, ‘Notes On A Conditional Form’.

Earlier this week, the group announced a 10th anniversary reissue of their self-titled debut album, and will be performing the record in full at Reading & Leeds 2023.

Check back at NME all weekend for more reviews, news, interviews, photos and more from Lollapalooza 2023.