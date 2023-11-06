The 1975’s Matty Healy missed mother Denise Welch’s wedding to support The Rolling Stones

The 1975 frontman Matty Healy once missed his mother Denise Welch’s wedding to support The Rolling Stones.

Welch made the revelation during this morning’s (November 6) episode of Loose Women and said that it was ahead of her third wedding in July 2013 when she received the call from her son.

“Matty, my Matthew, he missed my wedding to Lincoln [Townley],” she said (via Hello!). “I remember when he called me I was doing a play, and he said, ‘Mum, what would you say if I told you I can’t make your wedding.’

“This was ten years ago. I said, ‘I’d never forgive you,’ and he said, ‘Even if I was supporting The Rolling Stones at Hyde Park?'”

She added: “And it hurt me but I completely understood. It was a dilemma for both of us and it was hard, but I would never have said, ‘You’ve got to [come]’ because the band was on the up.”

Welch said that when the band were teenagers and “making a lot of noise in the garage” she used to shout: “Get a job! Unless you are supporting The Rolling Stones, get a job.”

The support slot came ahead of the band’s self-titled debut album which was released on September 2 of that year and went to Number One in the UK album charts.

Meanwhile, the Malaysian government recently announced that concert organisers in the country must have a “kill switch” to cut off performances that break guidelines after The 1975’s controversial set at Good Vibes Festival, where Healy criticised the government’s anti-LGBTQ+ laws and kissed bassist Ross McDonald. Shortly afterwards, the set was cut short citing “non-compliance with local performance guidelines”. The remaining two days of the festival were cancelled and the band were banned from the country.

Healy has responded several times to the incident. He first seemed to poke fun at the controversy at Lollapalooza, and then admitted he thought he and McDonald were going to go to prison: “All I’ll say is that I don’t give a fuck about any white saviour complex bullshit. What I’ll say is that doing the right thing often requires quite a lot of sacrifice and very little reward. And being seen to do the right thing requires very little sacrifice, and that’s when you get all the rewards.”

Most recently, Healy gave a lengthy 10-minute speech at their show in Texas, saying he was “pissed off to be frank”, essentially concluding: “The idea that it’s incumbent upon artists to cater to the local sensitivities of wherever they are invited to perform sets a very dangerous precedent.”

Elsewhere, the band recreated looks and scenes from American Psycho, The Ring and The Blair Witch Project at their ‘Halloween Party’ concert in Detroit last week.