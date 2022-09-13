The 1975’s Matty Healy on declining to support Ed Sheeran live: “I just wanted to do our own shows”

Matty Healy had addressed comments he made about declining Ed Sheeran‘s offer for The 1975 to support him on tour in a lucrative deal.

The 1975 singer and guitarist said in a recent interview with The New York Times that he was “offered a four-month tour next year of stadiums with the biggest singer-songwriter in the world that would have made me money that I’ve never even seen or heard of in my life” [via Uproxx].

Although Healy didn’t initially name Sheeran, the interviewer asked if he’s who he was referring to, to which Healy replied: “Yeah. And I got offered to be main support and do whatever I want. Think about the money you think I’m getting offered – it’s not just offered, it’s what he can afford because of what he makes for shows – and then just triple it. It’s insane.”

Now, Healy has taken to Twitter to say that he has “mad respect for Ed Sheeran” and explained that he simply wanted The 1975 to play their own shows.

“Just to be clear I have mad respect for Ed Sheeran and I didn’t decline sharing a stage with him I just wanted to do our own shows instead and he’s always been so nice to me personally and publicaly [sic] so don’t start a twitter thing for fun,” wrote Healy.

In the New York Times interview he said: “It’s difficult to be big and say – genuinely – that I have zero commercial ambition. There’s definitely a ‘If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it’ kind of thing, which is where, listen, we’ve never known what to do and we’ve never tried to do anything. So the second we stop doing that, we’ll probably fuck up.

“I tend to say no to stuff for money. I don’t know how you can write this up without it being rude or inappropriate, but I just got offered a four-month tour next year of stadiums with the biggest singer-songwriter in the world that would’ve made me money that I’ve never even seen or heard of in my life.”

He added: “The thing that’s stopped me just doing that is because – I don’t care. It’s not worth it. Not because I don’t like Ed Sheeran. I think he’s, in a lot of ways, a genius, and he does what he does better than anybody else. But opening up for somebody and not just being real, that’s the kind of stuff I think about.”

Next month the band release their fifth album ‘Being Funny In A Foreign Language‘.

Meanwhile, Sheeran is set to perform at the first fundraiser for the late Jamal Edwards.