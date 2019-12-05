“The security, police, whatever, have a feed of every camera and apparently what happened was, boom, the Pride flag comes up, every officer runs backstage and says they need to take me off stage and arrest me. The promoter said: ‘No, we’ve booked them to do the show’, and he gets arrested.”

Reflecting on the gig with Attitude, Healy said: “One of the promoters said: ‘They will arrest you’. By this point, I was jet-lagged, I didn’t have any weed, I was in the UAE and I thought: ‘fuck this’.

At the time, Healy said of the moment: “Thank you Dubai you were so amazing. I don’t think we’ll be allowed back due to my ‘behaviour’ but know that I love you and I wouldn’t have done anything differently given the chance again.”

Healy also opened up about how he feared for the fan’s life following the kiss on stage, after reading what people were writing about the moment on social media.

Healy said: “My shows are gay and it was the gayest gig I’ve ever done. It was like a release, that they had a place to go to in fucking Dubai. So, it was a massive celebration…I find who this kid is on Twitter and I start texting his mate, ‘Oh my God, are you all right?’ He replied: ‘What do you mean? We’re in a bar, it was the best night of my life’, and they start sending me selfies.

“I was like, ‘I read some shit’, and sent them links to what people were saying. They went on Twitter, saying: ‘Don’t fucking do that’. People just imagine things and present them as fact and it pisses me off.”

Healy also spoke about a childhood spent growing up in the gay community and reflected on his own sexuality.

“My mum’s crew was kind of the gay ‘Illuminati’ of The Groucho [Club],” Healy began. “I’d slept in the bar there more times than I can remember by the time I was 15. The first time I noticed a sexy kiss in real life was between two guys. They were my mum’s mates, who were dancers in a show.

“When I look back, these are really formative experiences for people because it’s what you identify as ‘normal’. I grew up in the gay community. That’s why I think there is my, whatever it is, activism.”

Healy continued: “I tend not to talk about my sexuality that explicitly because I don’t really have to and all things are subject to change. I’m an aesthete, so I have this objective view of beauty…I see things as objectively beautiful, so men can be objectively beautiful. Sometimes, I see men and I’m like, ‘Fuck me, he’s peng’.

“Then sexuality gets changed for me because I would, and have, kissed beautiful men, but I don’t want to fuck them. It stops for me when it comes to [sex].”

