The 1975’s Matty Healy responds to Noel Gallagher calling him a “slack-jawed fuckwit”

Matty Healy of The 1975 has responded to Noel Gallagher, who recently called him a “slack-jawed fuckwit”.

Healy responded to the comments from the songwriter and former Oasis member while onstage in Dublin last night (June 7). Here, he acted as the support act for his own band after Caroline Polachek pulled out at the last minute due to losing her voice.

Taking to the stage to perform a solo set, he performed stripped-down renditions of The 1975’s songs, including the live debut of ‘Then Because She Goes’ and ‘Playing On My Mind’, as well as a cover of Colin Hay’s ‘I Just Don’t Think I’ll Ever Get Over You’.

Advertisement

He was also joined onstage by one of the band’s touring musicians, Jamie Squire, who played a cover of Leon Russell’s ‘A Song For You’, before Healy went on to address the recent comments made by Gallagher.

The comments came from a recent interview with Spin, where the High Flying Birds musician shared his annoyance at discovering that Healy had claimed that he and Liam Gallagher needed to “grow up” and reform Oasis.

Speaking to the crowd, Healy first discussed the support he has had from members of Coldplay and U2, who he said reached out to him recently. “Today — honestly, this is not a namedrop, this is a celebration of them as people — Chris Martin and Bono have sent us the most beautiful messages, packages, kind of good wishes,” he said. “In honestly such a genuine way and it made us feel so beautiful.”

Then he turned his attention to the recent comments by Gallagher: “Noel Gallagher called me a ‘slack-jawed fuckwit’… I love Noel Gallagher. We asked Liam to open up and he said he would have done it but he was busy.”

“But I love Noel Gallagher… He’s just getting on,” he added. “The difference between me and Noel is that I do a series of interviews to promote an album, whereas he does an album to promote a series of interviews.”

Advertisement

He also proceeded to directly address the artist, and once again call for a reformation of the Brit-pop band: “But we love you Noel. Get Oasis back together!”

More recently, Gallagher once again shared disdain for The 1975 in the latest instalment of NME‘s In Conversation series — labelling them as “shit” and “certainly not rock”.

In the discussion, he was asked if he feels his music with Oasis has had much of an influence on today’s crop of musicians, to which he said that he felt that guitar music had become “marginalised”. He also disputed the notion of The 1975 being a rock band.

“Oasis’ influence, I think, was for people to fucking start a band in the first place,” he said. “It’s just a pity guitar music has become marginalised. You’ve either got to be rock, or that fucking [The] 1975. At the BRITs, The 1975 won Best Rock or some fucking shit.

“I was watching it with my kids, two teenage lads, thinking, ‘Is it me being a grumpy old man, or is this shit?’ They were both going, ‘Oh no, this is fucking shit’,” he added. “The 1975, Best Rock Band? Someone needs to re-define that immediately, because that is… I don’t know what that is, but it’s certainly not fucking rock. Whatever rock is, that’s not it.”

In other news, Gallagher recently released his latest High Flying Birds album, ‘Council Skies’, last week, and is in a neck-and-neck competition with Foo Fighters for the Number One spot on the UK Official Album Chart. The latter also released their latest album, ‘But Here We Are’ on Friday (June 2) — their first full-length release since the death of Taylor Hawkins.

Elsewhere, The 1975 are set to continue their expansive ‘At Their Very Best’ world tour, which will see them next perform in the Netherlands (June 9) and Czechia (June 10). Upcoming UK shows include a show at Parklife Festival on Monday (June 12), London’s Finsbury Park on July 2 and Glasgow’s TRNSMT festival on July 9. Find remaining tickets here.