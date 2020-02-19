The 1975’s Matty Healy reveals he played bass on stage with Green Day aged 13

The 1975‘s Matty Healy has remembered the time he was brought up on stage by Green Day to play bass with them when he was just 13 years old.

Speaking to Zane Lowe for a new interview with Apple Music, the frontman recalled being one of the lucky fans that the band pulled up on stage at every show.

“I played with Green Day once,” he told Lowe. “So I was like 13 and they did that thing where they get kids up on stage. And I was at the front and then I got up and played bass with them.”

He went on to reveal that he recalled the incident to the band when he met them many years later. “I told them the whole story and they weren’t remotely interested. So yeah.”

Earlier today, The 1975 shared new single ‘The Birthday Party’, the latest preview of their ‘Notes On A Conditional Form’ album. It followed a bizarre marketing campaign revolving around the “digital detox” website Mindshower.

In an NME review of ‘The Birthday Party’, El Hunt called it “foot-scuffin’ country twang for the internet age”.

The 1975 began a UK tour ahead of the release of ‘Notes On A Conditional Form’ this week. At the Nottingham tour opener, the band played two new songs – ‘Guys’ and ‘If You’re Too Shy (Let Me Know).

The 1975 won Band Of The Decade and the Innovation Award at this week’s NME Awards 2020. They then went on to play a special five-song closing set.