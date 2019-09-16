The 1975’s Matty Healy reveals his house features in the latest season of ‘Top Boy’

An unlikely cameo

The 1975‘s Matty Healy has revealed that his home makes an unlikely cameo in the latest season of Top Boy.

The cult London drama returned for a third season on Friday (September 13) after Drake helped secure the show a deal with Netflix when Top Boy‘s creators thought it had finished.

Now, Healy has emerged as the latest famous face to throw their support behind the returning drama.

“Wow Top Boy is brilliant. Amazingly written. Shout out to my house in ep 2,” he wrote.



Healy is yet to reveal whether the show shot on location at his home, or whether it is instead a background feature of the returning show.

The new series of Top Boy centres around the return of Dushane (Ashley Walters) and Sully (Kane Robinson). However, a newcomer soon emerges in Jamie (Micheal Ward), who is hell-bent on stealing Dushane’s place as a drug lord in the London estate of Summerhouse.

Other new cast members include Dave, who plays Modie, and Little Simz, who stars as Shelley.