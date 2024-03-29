The 1975’s Matty Healy shares ambient new solo track ‘Loads Of Crisps’

The 1975 frontman Matty Healy has shared a new solo track, ‘Loads Of Crisps’.

The song, which you can listen to below, was shared on his Soundcloud page under his Truman Black moniker. It was previously shared as a demo by the band in 2022.

Back in 2019 he also posted a picture of a painting also under the same name, which he claimed he was auctioning for charity at the time.

The 1975 are currently on a hiatus, having just completed their world tour in support of their recent album ‘Being Funny In A Foreign Language‘.

It comes after the band recently surprised fans by performing the early rarity ‘Anobrain’ live for the first time in eight years.

The moment took place during the band’s run of live shows across Europe, held as part of their ‘Still… At Their Very Best’ tour at the Palladium venue in Cologne, Germany.

Originally, the song was released in 2013 as part of their ‘Music For Cars’ EP, and it hasn’t been included in a setlist by the band since the end of 2016.

The rarity also made it into The 1975’s follow-up show in Amsterdam the next night, as the band finished their tour.

In other news, last month it was confirmed that the band have already begun work on a new album.

Healy took to the stage in Birmingham on February 21 to announce the news, and used the gig to briefly tease a new song.

Elsewhere, it was recently reported that Healy tried to buy the flat at the centre of the Night & Day Cafe noise dispute in a bid to help save the Manchester venue.