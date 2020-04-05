The 1975‘s Matty Healy has launched a new lockdown playlist while self-isolating.

‘At Around 6-7’ will be updated regularly, and the first edition features tracks from Radiohead, James Blake, King Krule and more.

“Here is a playlist for you,” Healy wrote on Instagram, launching the new mix, adding that he plans to “keep sharing lots of music”. Listen to ‘At About 6-7’ below.

The playlist opens with ‘The First Big Weekend’ by Aidan Moffatt-fronted duo Arab Strap, and also includes tracks from Frank Ocean, Four Tet and more.

The 1975 this week announced a new release date for their forthcoming album ‘Notes On A Conditional Form’. The album, which was originally scheduled to come out on February 21 before being originally delayed until April 24, will now land on May 22.

The band also shared the album’s artwork and tracklisting, before following it up with new song ‘Jesus Christ 2005 God Bless America’, which features Phoebe Bridgers.

Reviewing the new song, NME wrote: “The 1975 have always wanted to soundtracks moments in peoples’ lives and typically that comes in the form of a sense of celebration, but ‘Jesus Christ 2005’ sees them flirt with defeat. It’s fragile and vulnerable.

“I’m just a footprint in the snow,” Matty acknowledges. But Bridgers’ lines “I’m in love with the girl next door/her name is Claire / Nice when she comes round to call / And masturbate the second she’s not there” remind us he’s not the only one with a story to tell.”

The band also recently discussed the idea of releasing rarities from Drive Like I Do, one of the group’s project names before their current moniker. In 2017, Healy confirmed that a debut album from his former project would arrive “in the coming few years”, and he added that that Drive Like I Do and The 1975 are actually “separate entities”.