The 1975’s Matty Healy shares update on new Drive Like I Do music

Matty Healy has updated fans on the status of new music from Drive Like I Do, the side-project of The 1975.

Taking to social media yesterday (February 14), Healy shared a pair of images referencing DLID on his Instagram Stories. One was a selfie with the caption: “Finishing DLID today”, followed by another image of a drum kit, where Healy wrote: “It’s not a full album you guys r crazy.”

Last month, Drive Like I Do – who are described as a “separate entity” to The 1975 – shared an image of a country field accompanied by a clip of lo-fi acoustic music.

Healy appeared to confirm a full Drive Like I Do album was on the horizon after he shared a photo of the band performing in 2005. “we want a new DLID record,” a fan replied to the throwback snap. Healy responded: “ok”.

In December, Healy suggested that a full album from the band could be arriving this month, which would follow on from the ‘Scary Monsters’ EP they released last October.

Last May, the singer told NME that he was in the process of getting old Drive Like I Do tracks remastered. However, the songs released in 2020 (‘Scary Monsters’ and ‘Wolves’) appear to be the same as the versions shared by fans online over the years.

“I’m getting the old stuff remastered and I’m basically going to put out the first album, the album that never was released,” Healy said of his plans at the time.

“And then we’ll follow that up with a new album. There’s so much Drive Like I Do stuff that was great that there’s not even demos of, so I’m going to record those songs and put them out with the two records that do kind of technically exist in the world.”

The 1975’s latest album, ‘Notes On A Conditional Form’, was released last May.

Meanwhile, No Rome has teased a new collaboration with The 1975 and Charli XCX.