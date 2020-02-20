The 1975’s Matty Healy talks future music, says they’ll make a “Matty album” and a “George album”

The 1975‘s Matty Healy has discussed the future albums he wants to make with the band.

It comes after Healy revealed earlier this week that the band already have new songs beyond their upcoming fourth album ‘Notes On A Conditional Form’.

Yesterday (February 19), the band shared new single ‘The Birthday Party’, which followed a bizarre marketing campaign revolving around the “digital detox” website Mindshower, and Healy is already thinking firmly forwards, promising a “Matty record” and a “George [Daniel, drummer] record” in the future.

“I think that [The 1975 is] a constantly evolving thing,” Healy told Zane Lowe in an Apple Music interview. “I think that there’s an obvious end to an era with ‘Music for Cars’, just because like we’ve come to the end of a decade. Culture is moving. The 1975 has to be a slightly different thing in like, I don’t know what, like two years, you know. There’s lots of stuff that we’re gonna do.”

Giving specifics, he continued: “One thing that I know that we’re gonna do is that I’m doing a Matty record and George is doing a George record. And we’re gonna produce each other’s records. So that’s gonna happen.”

In his update earlier this week, Healy said that the band were “not gonna tour brutally for a few years and just make music maybe put it out etc”.

The 1975 are currently on a UK tour ahead of the release of ‘Notes On A Conditional Form’ At their Nottingham tour opener at the weekend, the band played two new songs – ‘Guys’ and ‘If You’re Too Shy (Let Me Know).

The band picked up Band Of The Decade and the Innovation Award at last week’s NME Awards 2020. They then went on to play a special five-song closing set at London’s Brixton Academy.