The 1975’s Matty Healy urges fans to demand justice for Gustavo Gatica

The 1975‘s Matty Healy has urged fans to get behind a campaign demanding justice for a man blinded during a protest in Chile last year.

The singer took to social media at the weekend to show support for human rights organisation Amnesty International’s campaign for justice for Gustavo Gatica.

In November 2019, amid widespread concern over rising costs of living and inequality, people across Chile came out in protest demanding “dignity”. During the demonstrations, protesters were met by police officers who loaded their guns with metal and rubber ammunition.

On the November 8, Gatica, a 21-year-old student of psychology and an avid fan of music and photography, joined the protests. Police fired into the crowds, and Gustavo was shot in both eyes. He was blinded permanently.

In a video posted to Instagram, Healy explained that no-one has yet been held accountable for blinding Gatica, who turned 23 on Sunday (November 29). He then asked fans to join him and Amnesty by signing a petition, which can be found here.

Healy’s message comes after writing to fans on Reddit last week, explaining that although he has made the decision to leave social media – initially “in reaction to being thoughtless and getting cancelled” – he will be using his Instagram account to help Amnesty International.

“I don’t know if you guys remember but over last year I posted a couple of things alongside Amnesty International,” he wrote. “The reaction you guys gave those posts was CRAZY, like seriously big numbers it was incredible and I am told helped Amnesty immensely.

“So with my Instagram account I’m going partner with Amnesty International in a slightly more I dunno…..formal or rather consistent way in the future. More on that soon.”

