The 1975’s ‘Me & You Together Song’ video is on the way

The video for The 1975’s ‘Me & You Together Song’ will be released tomorrow (February 6), the band’s label have confirmed.

The single, which was shared last month, will feature on the group’s upcoming album ‘Notes On A Conditional Form’.

The 1975’s label Dirty Hit shared a still from the clip on their Instagram page earlier today (February 5). In it, frontman Matty Healy is sat on a bed cupping a lighter in his hand, flame flickering between his palms. “// M E & Y O U T O G E T H E R S O N G V I D E O – T O M O R R O W // L O V E,” they captioned the post. See it below now.

‘Notes On A Conditional Form’ was due to be released on February 21 but has since been pushed back to April 24.

Earlier this week, Healy performed an intimate acoustic set in Sydney to raise money for those affected by the recent bushfires in Australia. The stripped-back performance saw Healy perform solo on stage with an acoustic guitar whilst sat on a sofa.

The show followed the frontman performing on stage in a hospital gown at the Sydney leg of Laneway Festival. The outfit choice referenced the fact The 1975 had been forced to pull out of the festival’s Brisbane date after Healy was hospitalised by a “bout of serious sickness”.

Meanwhile, The 1975 are set to bring the NME Awards 2020 to a close next week with a special five-song set. They will join other performers at the ceremony at London’s O2 Academy Brixton on February 12, including Yungblud, Beabadoobee, and Slowthai and Mura Masa. Tickets for the event are available here.