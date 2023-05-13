The 1975’s music undergoes streaming rise amid reports of Taylor Swift romance

The 1975’s music has undergone a streaming rise amid reports of a romance between Matty Healy and Taylor Swift.

Swift broke up with her partner of six years, Joe Alwyn, earlier this year, with reports then following that Swift was now dating Healy.

After the reports emerged, streams of The 1975’s music increased by 14 per cent between May 3-11 (via Consequence of Sound).

Last week, as Phoebe Bridgers opened up Swift’s second of three shows at Texas’ Nissan Stadium, Healy joined her on stage, playing guitar – something else that could have contributed to the rise in streams via Swift’s fans.

Towards the end of her set, Bridgers was joined by her Boygenius bandmates Lucy Dacus and Julien Baker to perform their track ‘Cool About It’ as well as Bridgers’ own ‘Graceland Too’ and ‘I Know The End’.

She then introduced her band, including “Mr. Matt Healy” who’d been onstage for the entire set, playing guitar while wearing a skeleton onesie.

The previous evening, Bridgers and Healy were filmed dancing to ‘Shake It Off’ after Bridgers joined Swift to give their collaborative track ‘Nothing New’ its live debut.

Last year, Swift put in an appearance during the UK leg of The 1975’s ‘At Their Very Best Tour’, giving ‘Anti-Hero’ its live debut and covering their iconic track ‘The City’ at London’s O2 Arena.

Later in the set, Healy joked about recent gigs that saw him kissing members of the crowd at their request. “I’m not kissing anyone in front of Taylor Swift. In front of the queen? Have some respect,” he said.

Earlier this month, Swift officially announced the ‘Taylor’s Version’ re-recording of her third album, ‘Speak Now’, revealing it onstage during the Nashville stop of her ongoing ‘Eras’ tour.