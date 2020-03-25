The 1975’s next single is just “days away”, says the band’s manager

Taking to Twitter earlier today (March 25), the band’s manager Jamie Oborne revealed that the studio version of ‘If You’re Too Shy…’ was “days away (single digits)”. He also said that the song sounds like “heaven”.

The news came as part of a series of updates from the Dirty Hit boss, who confirmed that the full ‘Notes…’ tracklist would also be arriving next week. Elsewhere, Oborne described the project as The 1975’s “best album” to date.

You can see some of those tweets below.