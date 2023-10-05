The 1975’s Ross Macdonald and Ed Thomas team up to produce new Yasmin Hass single ‘Cleo’

Yasmin Hass has released her latest single ‘Cleo’ which was produced by The 1975‘s Ross Macdonald and Ed Thomas (Stormzy, Maisie Peters, Jorja Smith)

The track is the first of three singles to be released from her upcoming EP ‘Worst Of Me’. As described in a press release, ‘Cleo’ is “an unflinching meditation on womanhood in Hass’ mid-20s.”

“This song is about being utterly in love, whilst also wondering, how much freedom do I have left? It touches on the thrill of the unknown and the sudden urge to break away from what feels comfortable and safe,” she said in a statement.

Actor Florence Pugh posted an Instagram story of her listening to the track upon its release. “My gorgeous girl did it again. Go listen to her magical pipes sing from the heart. Love you missy,” read the caption Pugh added to the story.

Hass’ EP ‘Worst Of Me’ is set for release on November 28 via Cool Online. Speaking about where her inspiration comes from, the singer said: “My mum, my sister, my grandmother, my aunt. Their sense of self in the work they do… I am a product of many different cultures and backgrounds, led by women who let creativity lead them, and who have inspired me to do the same.”

On her EP and the negative connotations usually attached with its title, Hass’ rejected the idea that baring one’s rougher parts makes for negative art.

“There’s actually a freedom to admitting that there are parts of me I’m nervous to share,” She said. “I want to draw on those and write about them more. I think there’s a strength in that – in the imperfections. They’re what I find most interesting.’’

In other news, The 1975’s Matty Healy apologised to people he’s “hurt” while playing “character role of 21st Century rock star”.

The singer-songwriter expressed regret over his recent behaviour while on stage with The 1975, noting that he has been at the centre of controversy due to “playing pretend”, and trying to embody what he sees as a modern rock attitude.

The band – who have recently announced that they will be taking a hiatus – were also at the centre of controversy after Healy’s comments led to backlash from Rina Sawayama, who dedicated her track ‘STFU’ to him at Glastonbury.