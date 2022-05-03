The Afghan Whigs have announced ‘How Do You Burn?’, their first new album in five years, and shared their latest single ‘The Getaway’ – you can hear the new song below.

After returning with new music back in February, the five-piece are now set to release their ninth studio album, which will be the follow-up to 2017’s ‘In Spades’, on September 9 via Royal Cream/BMG. Pre-order is available here.

Work on ‘How Do You Burn?’ started in September 2020, with recording largely taking place remotely due to the coronavirus pandemic. Speaking about the process, frontman/songwriter Greg Dulli said: “Once we got the system down, we started flying.”

The Afghan Whigs have previewed ‘How Do You Burn?’ today (May 3) with ‘The Getaway’ – you can watch the track’s Philip Harder and Patrick Pierson-directed video below.

‘How Do You Burn?’ was given its title by the late Mark Lanegan, who contributed backing vocals to two tracks on the record before his death in February.

Other guest contributors to the record include Susan Marshall (who previously sang on The Afghan Whigs’ 1998 album ‘1965’), Van Hunt (a guest on 2014’s ‘Do To The Beast’) and Marcy Mays, who provided lead vocals on the Whigs’ ‘My Curse’ off their 1993 album ‘Gentleman’.

You can see the tracklist and album artwork for The Afghan Whigs’ ‘How Do You Burn?’ below:

‘I’ll Make You See God’ ‘The Getaway’ ‘Catch A Colt’ ‘Jyja’ ‘Please, Baby, Please’ ‘A Line Of Shots’ ‘Domino and Jimmy’ ‘Take Me There’ ‘Concealer’ ‘In Flames’

The Afghan Whigs have also announced a trio of UK live dates for November in support of their new album. You can see the band’s upcoming UK gigs below, and find tickets here.

July 2022

23 – Concorde 2, Brighton

24 – Latitude Festival, Suffolk

November 2022

4 – Cathedral, Manchester

5 – St. Lukes, Glasgow

6 – KOKO, London