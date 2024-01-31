The Amy Winehouse Band announce London shows for 2024

Amy Winehouse’s band has announced two new shows, set to take place in London later this year. Find ticket details below.

The two newly announced shows follow on from the two sold-out slots the band played last year, celebrating what would have been the late jazz singer’s 40th birthday.

As seen with the 2023 performances, the upcoming gigs will be held at the KOKO venue in Winehouse’s home of Camden, North London. They will take place on Friday, December 20 and Saturday, December 21.

Advertisement

The shows are set to see The Amy Winehouse band perform some of the artist’s biggest hits and celebrate the singer’s life and career, for which they worked with her from her early gigs at local pubs up until her monumental moment at Glastonbury’s Pyramid Stage.

The band are led by the singer’s long-term musical director and bass player Dale Davis, who were also musical consultants on the upcoming biopic Back to Black – starring Marisa Abela and directed by Sam-Taylor Johnson.

Following Winehouse’s death in 2011, the band have been fronted by vocalist Bronte Shandé, and have toured across Europe since 2022.

‘I hope this year will be a big year for Amy fans, with the release of the film. From the snippets I’ve seen and being on the film set, it looks like it will be fantastic,” said Davis of the upcoming plans for this year. “If the upcoming KOKO shows are anything like last December’s shows, then the audience will be in for a great evening, celebrating Amy’s life and music.”

Tickets for the upcoming December shows go on sale this Friday (February 2) and will be available here.

Advertisement

In other Amy Winehouse news, earlier this month Mark Ronson shared his thoughts on the upcoming Amy Winehouse biopic.

“The only thing I know about the film is I know Sam quite well, and I read the script and I feel what it did really nicely was… I was reminded of [Winehouse’s] humour and it really caught that well,” he said.

“I think she just had this whip-smart razor sense of humour which is one of her many gifts and they got that very nice in the film. I’m looking forward to seeing it.

Elsewhere, last week a new lyric video for the singer‘s ‘In My Bed’, a cut from her 2003 full-length debut ‘Frank’, consisting of previously unseen footage from its 2004 video shoot, was released.