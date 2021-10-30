The Anchoress and Gruff Rhys among acts shortlisted for Welsh Music Prize

The Anchoress and Gruff Rhys are among the acts that have been shortlisted for this year’s Welsh Music Prize.

Returning for its 11th year, the annual award recognises the best in creativity from the Welsh music scene as well as music made by Welsh people around the world. Past recipients of the prize include Gwenno, Boy Azooga and last year’s winner Deyah.

The 12 albums shortlisted for the 2021 prize have now been announced. They include: The Anchoress’ ‘The Art Of Losing’; Gruff Rhys’ ‘Seeking New Gods’; Mace The Great’s ‘My Side Of The Bridge’, and Kelly Lee Owens‘ ‘Inner Song’. You can see the full list below.

Advertisement

Speaking on this year’s shortlist, Huw Stephens, the co-founder of the awards, said: “Every year we are blown away by the outstanding music talent in Wales. The wide variety of talent we have in the shortlist is great to see; it’s a really strong shortlist of albums.

“It’s been a tough year for the music industry with events being cancelled and postponed, so there’s never been a better time to support Welsh artists. Our judges will decide on a winning album, but I hope people listen to all the nominees; the quality is exceptionally high.”

Peter Leathem, the Chief Executive Officer at licensing company and Welsh Music Prize sponsor PPL, added: “This shortlist is a celebration of the diversity of Welsh music. Afro-funk, blues, rap, folk, Latin, techno and psychedelia are among the many genres represented here in a fantastic selection of Welsh albums from the last year. Congratulations to all those shortlisted. It is clear Wales continues to be a rich source of musical talent.”

The Welsh Music Prize will return to Cardiff this year following an online-only ceremony in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic

The Welsh Music Prize 2021 shortlist is as follows:

Advertisement

Afro Cluser – ‘The Reach’

The Anchoress – ‘The Art Of Losing’

Carwyn Ellis & Rio 18 – ‘Mas’

Datblygu – ‘Cwm Gwagle’

El Goodo – ‘Zombie’

Gruff Rhys – ‘Seeking New Gods’

Gwenifer Raymond – ‘Strange Lights Over Garth Mountain’

Kelly Lee Owens – ‘Inner Song’

Mace The Great – ‘My Side Of The Bridge’

Novo Amor – ‘Cannot Be, Whatsover’

Private World – ‘Aleph’

Pys Melyn – ‘Bywyd Llonydd’

You can find out more information about the Welsh Music Prize here.

Last weekend, Mogwai took home the 2021 Scottish Album Of The Year (SAY) award for their 10th studio LP ‘As The Love Continues’.

It’s the first time that the Glasgow band have won the award after being shortlisted four times for the honour, beating out the likes of Biffy Clyro, Stanley Odd and The Snuts.

Mogwai guitarist Stuart Braithwaite picked up the trophy and £20,000 prize at Usher Hall in Edinburgh on Saturday (October 23). He dedicated the award to the band’s long-time booking agent Mike Griffiths, who passed away earlier this month.

Meanwhile, Arlo Parks won this year’s Hyundai Mercury Prize for her album ‘Collapsed In Sunbeams.’

Parks was crowned the overall winner at a live ceremony at the Eventim Apollo in Hammersmith back in September. The singer-songwriter was the bookies’ favourite to win before the ceremony, beating competition from the likes of SAULT, Ghetts and Laura Mvula.