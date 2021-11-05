The Anchoress announces UK spring tour for 2022

The Anchoress has announced a UK tour set to take place in spring 2022 – see the full list of tour dates below.

Back in August, the singer (real name Catherine Anne Davies) cancelled the remaining dates of her 2021 tour following medical advice from her doctor.

She has now rescheduled those dates and has announced a number others, with her spring tour kicking off on March 11 at Guildford’s Boileroom and ending at Manchester’s Deaf Institute on May 25. Davies will also play Long Division Festival in Wakefield on June 11.

Tickets are on sale NOW for my 2022 live dates. Can’t wait to be able to finally share the songs from The Art of Losing with you all ❤️ Tickets ➡️ https://t.co/P6HIKmAIB9 pic.twitter.com/yXqKZs0ix2 — The Anchoress (@The_Anchoress) November 4, 2021

You can get tickets for The Anchoress’ upcoming tour here and see the full list of dates below:

MARCH 2022

11 – Guildford, Boileroom

12 – Gloucester, Guildhall

13 – Hebden Bridge, Trades Club

14 – Hull, Central Library

APRIL 2022

28 – Cambridge, Storey Fields

MAY 2022

1 – London, Queen Elizabeth Hall

2 – Brighton, Komedia

3 – Bristol, Thekla

5 – Nottingham, Rescue Rooms

6 – Birmingham, O2 Institute

25 – Manchester, Deaf Institute

JUNE 2022

11 – Wakefield, Long Division Festival

Last week, The Anchoress was among the named acts who have been shortlisted for this year’s Welsh Music Prize.

Returning for its 11th year, the annual award recognises the best in creativity from the Welsh music scene as well as music made by Welsh people around the world.

The 12 albums shortlisted for the 2021 prize have now been announced. They include: The Anchoress’ ‘The Art Of Losing’; Gruff Rhys’ ‘Seeking New Gods’; Mace The Great’s ‘My Side Of The Bridge’, and Kelly Lee Owens‘ ‘Inner Song’. You can see the full list here.

In a four-star review of the ‘The Art Of Losing’, NME‘s El Hunt wrote: “In all of this, there is no astounding moment of revelation or lesson learned – instead The Anchoress says something important about how we frequently turn to art as a kind of mirror in our most devastating moments.

“And as a record ‘The Art of Losing’ also holds up a reflection which is both painful and familiar – it captures the unpredictable, spinning chaos of grief with a searing precision that’s hard to turn away from.”