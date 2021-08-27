The Anchoress cancels 2021 tour dates due to COVID-19 risks

The Anchoress has cancelled her remaining 2021 tour dates following medical advice from her doctor.

Earlier this month, the singer (real name Catherine Anne Davies), postponed four shows lined up in Guildford, Gloucester, Hebden Bridge and Hull Central Library next month, all of which were switched to March next year.

But she had further dates booked in during September including a number of support shows with Manic Street Preachers.

Advertisement

But due to COVID-19 risks she has now cancelled all her 2021 dates.

Some news around live shows ↙️ pic.twitter.com/zdsFxT0qwn — The Anchoress (@The_Anchoress) August 27, 2021

In a statement on Twitter, she said: “Although I am double vaccinated, due to my recent results of my anti-body test, my doctor has advised that the risk is too high for me to play any indoor shows currently.

“Therefore I am really sorry to say but there is nothing I can do but cancel all forthcoming shows in 2021. I am particularly gutted as I was very much looking forward to playing these shows – especially supporting the Manics – and I am looking forward to being able to play live shows in 2022 again when I have received my booster.”

Earlier this year, Davies shared the video for single ‘The Exchange’, which featured Manic Street Preachers frontman James Dean Bradfield.

She said at the time: “I was so lucky that James agreed to lend his vocal to this track. It was written as a duet that explores a toxic dynamic created by those that see people as puppets rather than as human beings.

Advertisement

“When I first pulled his vocal into the finished track I had one of those goosebump moments where you pinch yourself that one of your childhood idols is singing a song that I wrote.”