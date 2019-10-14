The Anchoress launches new podcast ‘The Art of Losing’

On the topic of loss in all its forms...

Welsh musician The Anchoress has today (October 14) unveiled her brand new podcast, The Art of Losing.

The audio series is described as taking on “the topic of loss in all its literal and metaphorical forms: lost albums, lost marriages, baby loss, lost possessions, and the death of loved ones” and asks the question: “is the art of losing ever something we can truly master?”

The podcast’s name is taken from a line in a poem called One Art by Elizabeth Bishop. Across the episodes – the first of which is available to stream now – Catherine Anne Davies (aka The Anchoress) asks her guest(s): “what do we gain by losing?”

Episode 1 (‘Can Love You From Here: Exploring Baby Loss’) is described as exploring “two very personal journeys of stillbirth and miscarriage” during Baby Loss Awareness Week 2019 (October 9-15). Sophie Daniels appears on the episode to talk about the loss of her daughter, Liberty.

A press release states that forthcoming episodes will include a conversation with Grammy award-winning producer and engineer Mario McNulty, who talks about his experience of making the “lost” David Bowie and Harry Nilsson albums, as well as Welsh poet and playwright Patrick Jones (brother of Manic Street Preachers’ Nicky Wire) on the poetry of grief.

Davies is a multi-instrumentalist who, besides releasing her debut album ‘Confessions of a Romance Novelist’ in 2016, has supported, collaborated, and performed with Manic Street Preachers.

In May 2018 she joined the Manics onstage at Wembley Stadium to duet on ‘Your Love Alone Is Not Enough’, ‘Little Baby Nothing’ and ‘Dylan & Caitlin’. More recently, she played a support set ahead of the band’s gig at Robert Smith-curated Meltdown festival in June.

The Art of Losing is available on Spotify, Apple Podcasts or to stream here.