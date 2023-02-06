The Anchoress shares cover of Manic Street Preachers’ ‘This Is Yesterday’

The Anchoress has shared a cover Manic Street Preachers‘ ‘This Is Yesterday’.

The singer-songwriter posted her stripped down version of ‘The Holy Bible’ track on her Bandcamp page. You can listen to it here.

“To mark the return of Bandcamp Friday, I wanted to return to the beginning and the band that originally sparked my obsession with music, literature and all things cultural – the Manic Street Preachers,” she wrote.

“It was a pretty tall order to choose a Manics song to reimagine but I settled on the majestic ‘This Is Yesterday’ from ‘The Holy Bible’, reworked here in collaboration with the talented Charlie Cawood and my now overflowing collection of vintage synths. Of course you can’t improve upon the original, but I hope this version captures some of my own bittersweet nostalgia for the purity of childhood that the song effortlessly evokes.”

Out today! My version of @Manics ‘This Is Yesterday’. Reworked here in collaboration with @CharlieCawood and my now overflowing collection of vintage synths… 🎹 For a limited time only. Exclusive to Bandcamp:https://t.co/F73MHFtRhV pic.twitter.com/yuYjtgMXuc — The Anchoress (@The_Anchoress) February 3, 2023

She previously guested on the Manics’ acclaimed 2018 album ‘Resistance Is Futile’ on the track ‘Dylan And Caitlin’.

Speaking about her appearance on the record at the time, Nicky Wire told NME: “We’ve done loads of duets and I’ve loved them all, but ‘Dylan And Caitlin’ [From ‘Resistance Is Futile’] is definitely up there with Nina [Pearsson, on ‘Your Love Alone’]. It was really a character-based song and she just clicked into it so naturally. She’s a rare talent. She’s too good, actually. I’m jealous of someone who’s that talented.”

She also toured with the band that same year and joined them onstage at Wembley.

In 2021, James Dean Bradfield also teamed up with The Anchoress on her single ‘The Exchange’, taken from her album ‘The Art Of Losing‘.

“It was an intense experience for me,” said Bradfield of his work on the track at the time.

“The direction was clear but it took me a while to zone in on the feel. It inadvertently helped me in how to sing some of the songs on ‘Even In Exile’. I learnt a new way to approach a song with her help.”

Meanwhile, The Anchoress recently opened up about performing with air purifiers on stage due to her “clinically vulnerable” status.