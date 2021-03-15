The Anchoress shares powerful ‘5am’ video highlighting abuse against women

The Anchoress has shared the powerful new video for her latest single ‘5am’ – you can watch it below.

The song, which tackles past experiences of trauma, appears on the musician’s (real name Catherine Anne Davies) second album ‘The Art Of Losing’.

Davies posted the official visuals yesterday (March 14) amid the growing #ReclaimTheseStreets movent in London and across the UK following the abduction and murder of Sarah Everard.

Here’s the video for 5AM We made this a year ago with the help of many brave + wonderful people but I was too afraid to share it at the time. The events of this week have given me the confidence, knowing that it is not just my story, it is all of ours. https://t.co/a0FFMdU2mr — The Anchoress (@The_Anchoress) March 14, 2021

Women have since been recounting their experiences of misogyny, sexual harassment and abuse – prompting a widespread discussion over women’s safety.

Explaining that “the events of this week have given me the confidence, knowing that it is not just my story, it is all of ours”, The Anchoress said: “We made [the ‘5am’ video] a year ago with the help of many brave + wonderful people but I was too afraid to share it at the time.”

The clip begins with a quote from Judith Herman’s 1992 book Trauma And Recovery: The Aftermath Of Violence–From Domestic Abuse to Political.

“After every atrocity one can expect to hear the same predictable apologies: it never happened; the victim lies; the victim exaggerates; the victim brought it upon herself,” it reads.

We then see Davies hold up boards displaying various statistics – including “1 in 5 women have experienced sexual assault”, “Just 16% of coercive control cases resulted in a charge” and “On average the police receive over 100 calls an hour relating to domestic abuse” – alongside other women.

On Saturday (March 13), thousands of women in London attended a vigil at Clapham Common in tribute to Sarah Everard, 33 – who was murdered after she went missing from the area earlier this month.

A Metropolitan Police officer, Wayne Couzens, has been charged with Everard’s kidnap and murder (via BBC News).

If you or someone you know has experienced domestic violence, call the following for help:

Domestic Violence Assist – 0800 195 8699

National Centre for Domestic Violence – 0800 970 2070

Victim Support – 0808 168 9 111