The Antlers announce their first new album in seven years

The Antlers have announced ‘Green To Gold’, their first new album in seven years – you can hear their new track ‘Solstice’ below.

The duo are preparing the release of their first LP since 2014’s ‘Familiars’, with ‘Green To Gold’ set for release on March 26 via Transgressive.

Conceived and written almost entirely in the morning hours, ‘Green To Gold’ is, as lead singer and songwriter Peter Silberman puts it, “the first album I’ve made that has no eeriness in it. I set out to make Sunday morning music.”

Advertisement

“Most of the songs on ‘Green To Gold’ are culled from conversations with my friends and my partner. It’s less ambiguous about who’s speaking and who’s listening,” he added, explaining that the “shift in tone is the result of getting older”.

“It doesn’t make sense for me to try to tap into the same energy that I did 10 or 15 years ago, because I continue to grow as a person, as I’m sure our audience does too. ‘Green To Gold’ is about this idea of gradual change,” Silberman continued.

“People changing over time, struggling to accept change in those they love, and struggling to change themselves. And yet despite all our difficulty with this, nature somehow makes it look easy.”

The Antlers have today (January 13) shared the video for the album track ‘Solstice’, which is a continuation of the clips for their 2020 singles ‘Wheels Roll Home’ and ‘It Is What It Is’.

Directed by Derrick Belcham and Emily Terndrup and featuring the contemporary dancers Bobbi-Jene Smith and Dea Schraiber, you can watch the clip for ‘Solstice’ – which is the third part of a 10-part visual series accompanying ‘Green To Gold’ – above.

Advertisement

You can see the tracklist for The Antlers’ ‘Green To Gold’ below.

1. Strawflower

2. Wheels Roll Home

3. Solstice

4. Stubborn Man

5. Just One Sec

6. It Is What It Is

7. Volunteer

8. Green To Gold

9. Porchlight

10. Equinox