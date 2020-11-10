The Antlers debut stirring new single ‘It Is What It Is’

The Antlers have shared the video for new single ‘It Is What It Is’, which sees the New York band enlisting the skills of world-renowned contemporary dancers Bobbi-Jene Smith and Or Schraiber.

Describing the new offering, lead singer and songwriter Peter Silberman said:

“‘It Is What It Is’ is a song about hindsight.

“It considers what might have changed had you handled things differently back then, and the reluctant acceptance that it’s too late for all that now. It’s the inevitability of changing seasons, transitions that feel like loss in the moment, but come to represent growth over time.”

Advertisement

The latest effort comes after they returned last month with ‘Wheels Roll Home’, which ended the long wait for new material from the band, whose last album came in 2014 with their fifth studio effort ‘Familiars’.

Speaking to NME back in March 2019, Silberman confirmed that he and drummer Michael Lerner were working on writing and recording a new Antlers album.

“It’s been really nice to be working with [Lerner] again, and just be thinking about what an Antlers record means in 2019, 2020, 2021,” he said. “It was one thing, and it becomes another – the more we imagine how it changes, while holding onto its identity at the same time, the more room there is for growth.”

Last year The Antlers celebrated the 10th anniversary of their 2009 breakthrough album ‘Hospice’ with a vinyl-only reissue and a sold-out acoustic tour where they played the record in full.