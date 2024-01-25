The Armed announce 2024 UK and European tour: “Let’s get messy”

The Armed have announced a 2024 UK and European tour which is set to begin this summer.

The band will kick off their tour with a performance at Barcelona’s Primavera Sound Festival on May 30. From there, Tony Wolski and co. will make stops in Clermont Ferrand, Nimes, Milan, Lausanne, Hilvarenbeek, Paris, Lille, Leeds, London, Helsinki, Roskilde, Hamburg, Berlin, and Warsaw. The run of dates will wrap up on July 12 with their set at the Pohoda Festival in Slovakia.

To announce the tour, the band took to their official X/Twitter account and shared the tour poster with the caption “Let’s get messy”. General ticket sale will commence this Friday, January 26 at 10am local time. Visit here for tickets and check out the full list of dates below.

THE ARMED IN EUROPE. SUMMER 2024. Tickets for headliners go up for sale Friday at 10 am local. LET'S GET MESSY. pic.twitter.com/DN9WvV3Huv — The Armed (@thearmed) January 24, 2024

The Armed 2024 UK and Europe tour dates are:

MAY

30 – Barcelona, Spain – Primavera Sound Festival

JUNE

1 – Clermont Ferrand, France – La Cooperative de Mai

2 – Nimes, France – Paloma

4 – Milan, Italy – La Santeria

5 – Lausanne, Switzerland – Les Docks

7 – Hilvarenbeek, Netherlands – Best Kept Secret Festival

8 – Paris, France – Le Trabendo

10 – Lille, France – L’Aeronef

11 – Leeds, England – Brudenell Social Club

12 – London, England – Outernet

15 – Helsinki, Finland – Sideways Festival

JULY

6 – Roskilde, Denmark – Roskilde Festival

8 – Hamburg, Germany – Knust

9 – Berlin, Germany – Hole44

10 – Warsaw, Poland – Niebo

12 – Trencin, Slovakia – Pohoda Festival

The tour is in support of The Armed’s fifth LP ‘Perfect Saviors‘. In a four-star review of the album, NME shared: “While their sound has become more accessible, it’s also as forward-thinking as we’ve come to expect of The Armed. They warp their influences and push them to the brink; beneath incredibly catchy hooks are complex layers of sound, giving each song unique scope and intensity. If their previous albums sounded like hardcore on steroids and deranged, this is the same for their brand of rock-and-roll.”

Elsewhere, last year, Wolski, the band’s frontman, reflected on the group’s decision to remain anonymous for so long.

The Detroit collective’s secrecy surrounding their identities has been a significant part of their artistry, to the extent that they had even sent actors to masquerade as them in interviews.

When asked why they have slowly revealed their real identities to the world for the first time, Wolski told NME that the group “never really anticipated” a time where their anonymity would be such a focus. He himself had used the alias Adam Vallely, after one of their fans.