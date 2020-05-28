The Avalanches have shared their epic two-hour 2016 BBC Radio 1 Essential Mix for the first time on SoundCloud.
The mix is an esoteric one, far closer to the sound of their 2001 debut, ‘Since I Left You’, than their 2016 album, ‘Wildflower’, in its sheer range of samples.
As a lengthy Instagram statement from the group notes, the mix begins with a 1950 home recording from songwriter Dion McGregor – “a sleep talker who would often narrate his dreams at conversational volume”. Other notably obscure samples include Jack Fascianato’s thrift-store made ‘Music from a Surplus Store’ and a children’s orchestra made from kitchen utensils.
More recognisable clips from Yoko Ono, Madlib, Bad Brains, Frank Zappa and The Grateful Dead also appear. Listen to the full mix below:
The plunderphonics group said it was one of their favourite DJ mixes they had ever done.
“A compilation of homemade music, street recordings and long forgotten pieces of musical flotsam and jetsam, the mix celebrates every musical maverick who never gave a damn what anyone else thought. Such spirit! Such firebrand energy! Such beauty! We tried to capture it all in one mix,” they wrote.
“We wanted to celebrate the little things with this mix, the beauty in the unnoticed and overlooked, the magic and wonder from the other side of life. This mix is our love letter to that world long lost.”
It’s the second major DJ mix from The Avalanches since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic. Earlier this month, they shared a back-to-back mix with Jamie xx for his monthly NTS radio show.
This year, The Avalanches have been steadily releasing singles from a forthcoming as-of-yet-untitled third studio album, such as ‘We Will Always Love You’ featuring Blood Orange and the Rivers Cuomo-assisted ‘Running Red Lights’.