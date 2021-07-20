The Avalanches announce North American tour dates

The Avalanches have announced a North American tour, kicking off early next year.

The 13-stop circuit is held in celebration of the electronic duo’s 2020 album ‘We Will Always Love You’. For the tour, they will head to New York, Boston, Chicago, Toronto, Vancouver, Portland and San Francisco, among other cities.

Tickets for the tour go on sale 10am local time on Friday (July 23) through the group’s website.

NME gave ‘We Will Always Love You’ a four-star review upon its release, writing “the diversity of guest musicians, expertly woven music and compositional strength of the tracks on offer here add up to a journey well worth taking”.

The album featured contributions from Johnny Marr, MGMT, Kurt Vile, Blood Orange, Sampa The Great, Denzel Curry, Karen O, Jamie xx and more.

The Avalanches’ 2022 North American tour dates are:

FEBRUARY

Thursday 17 – Washington, D.C., 9.30 Club

Friday 18 – New York, Terminal 5

Saturday 19 – Philadelphia, Theatre of Living Arts

Sunday 20 – Boston, Paradise Rock Club

Tuesday 22 – Toronto, Phoenix Concert Theatre

Wednesday 23 – Detroit, Majestic Theatre

Thursday 24 – Chicago, Metro

Friday 25 – Minneapolis, Varsity Theatre

Sunday 27 – Englewood, Gothic Theatre

MARCH

Tuesday 1 – Vancouver, Commodore Ballroom

Wednesday 2 – Seattle, Neptune Theatre

Thursday 3 – Portland, Roseland Theatre

Sunday 6 – San Francisco, The Warfield

