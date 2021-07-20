The Avalanches announce North American tour dates

The Avalanches have announced a North American tour, kicking off early next year.
The 13-stop circuit is held in celebration of the electronic duo’s 2020 album ‘We Will Always Love You’. For the tour, they will head to New York, Boston, Chicago, Toronto, Vancouver, Portland and San Francisco, among other cities.
- READ MORE: The Avalanches: “Now we’re just a regular band instead of the band who made an amazing debut”
Tickets for the tour go on sale 10am local time on Friday (July 23) through the group’s website.
NME gave ‘We Will Always Love You’ a four-star review upon its release, writing “the diversity of guest musicians, expertly woven music and compositional strength of the tracks on offer here add up to a journey well worth taking”.
The album featured contributions from Johnny Marr, MGMT, Kurt Vile, Blood Orange, Sampa The Great, Denzel Curry, Karen O, Jamie xx and more.
The Avalanches’ 2022 North American tour dates are:
FEBRUARY
Thursday 17 – Washington, D.C., 9.30 Club
Friday 18 – New York, Terminal 5
Saturday 19 – Philadelphia, Theatre of Living Arts
Sunday 20 – Boston, Paradise Rock Club
Tuesday 22 – Toronto, Phoenix Concert Theatre
Wednesday 23 – Detroit, Majestic Theatre
Thursday 24 – Chicago, Metro
Friday 25 – Minneapolis, Varsity Theatre
Sunday 27 – Englewood, Gothic Theatre
MARCH
Tuesday 1 – Vancouver, Commodore Ballroom
Wednesday 2 – Seattle, Neptune Theatre
Thursday 3 – Portland, Roseland Theatre
Sunday 6 – San Francisco, The Warfield