The Avalanches are teasing something with cosmic new artwork

Australian electronic group The Avalanches have updated their social media with new, cosmic artwork, inciting fan speculation that new music is on the way.

Yesterday (February 10), the group updated their pages on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram with the same images of a star-filled galaxy. They also wiped their Instagram account of all previous posts.

Per the group’s Instagram stories, The Avalanches also appear to have put up cryptic billboards in Australia that read “After we die, what then? We will always love you”, along with the URL wwaly.earth.

The page – to which The Avalanches’ official website also redirects – features a video with an audio snippet of morse code, that as Rolling Stone Australia notes, spells out the band’s name. There’s also the occasional whisper of “We can hear you”. On the page, visitors can leave their name, email and location for more updates. Check it out for yourself here.

The Avalanches’ last album was 2016’s ‘Wildflower’, which was released 16 long years after their acclaimed debut, ‘Since I Left You’.

The band has been at work on their third album since 2018. “Our third album is taking shape and we can’t wait to share it with you all,” they wrote on Twitter. “It’s already something very special.”

…Our third album is taking shape and we can’t wait to share it with you all.

It’s already something very special. Love and light,

the avalanches. @EMIMusicAU @xlrecordings @Astralwerks — The Avalanches (@TheAvalanches) July 2, 2018

Last November, The Avalanches provided another update on the album, saying they’d just completed the final session of the record with the Australian Boys Choir.

Today’s Studio. Final session of album 3 with the Australian Boys Choir ✨⛪️ https://t.co/JBvtCDLIRF — The Avalanches (@TheAvalanches) November 18, 2019

Since then, they have remixed ‘Out of Control’ by The Chemical Brothers, and announced a few European festival dates for 2020, including Ireland’s Forbidden Fruit Festival in May, and the Netherlands’ Best Kept Secret in June.