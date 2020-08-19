The Avalanches collaborate with The International Space Orchestra on video for ‘Wherever You Go’

The Avalanches have released a collaborative music video with The International Space Orchestra (TISO) to accompany their latest single, ‘Wherever You Go’.

The music video was filmed live during lockdown and was described in a press release as “a meteorite shower of space science, planet poking and harp-playing spacecraft operators coming together with The Avalanches”.

Watch the cosmic video below:

“We are forever grateful to Dr. Nelly Ben Hayoun and the International Space Orchestra for a truly magical, inspiring and connective experience,” The Avalanches said.

“During a hard lockdown, it has renewed our faith in music, humanity and the power of connection, science and love.”

As part of their collaboration with TISO, The Avalanches – made up of Robbie Chater and Tony DiBlasi – developed a sonification of the Arecibo message (created by SETI Institute co-founder Frank Drake) which they will use in their forthcoming third album. “[This is] the first time this message has been translated into music,” The Avalanches said.

‘Wherever You Go’, featuring the talents of Jamie xx, Neneh Cherry and CLYPSO, was released last month as a double taste of The Avalanches’ forthcoming album, with the electronic duo also releasing single ‘Reflecting Light’.

The Avalanches followed up those releases with a remix of fellow Aussie act DMA’S hit song ‘Criminals’, teasing the cover on their Twitter page before the track dropped on Wednesday August 19.

In July, the band announced they had finished work on their forthcoming third album, which will be their first full-length release since 2016’s ‘Wildflower’.