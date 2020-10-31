The Avalanches share snippets of ‘We Will Always Love You’ test pressing

The Avalanches have shared several snippets of their forthcoming album ‘We Will Always Love You’, recorded from a test pressing.

The enigmatic plunderphonics duo took to Twitter today (October 31) to announce that they had just heard the test pressing of the album for the first time. They then shared three, eight-second clips of previously unheard tracks from the album.

“We just approved the test pressings they sound incredible. Avalanches records need to be heard on vinyl!” The Avalanches tweeted.

None of the snippets reveal any new collaborators beyond what has already been announced. In response to a query from a fan, The Avalanches also confirmed ‘We Will Always Love You’ has 25 tracks — exceeding both their first two albums, ‘Since I Left You’ and ‘Wildflower’, with 18 and 22 respectively.

The Avalanches released the latest single from the record, ‘Interstellar Love’ featuring Leon Bridges, yesterday (October 30). The track was inspired by the love affair between writer Ann Druyan and her late husband, the American cosmologist Carl Sagan. It also interpolates a sample from ‘Eye in the Sky’ by the Alan Parsons Project.

The duo recently told NME in an interview how the golden record compiled by Druyan and Sagan to send out to space on the Voyager spacecraft in 1977 inspired the themes of ‘We Will Always Love You’.

“It was designed to last 1,000 years and it’s still out there floating around. The idea is that one day intelligent life will find it, discover it, and learn a little bit about planet earth. When they were compiling this record, they fell in love,” band member Robbie Chater explained.

“She had planned to record her own heartbeat and put it on the golden record, but the day before she was due to do so he proposed to her. She realised that the sound of a young woman madly in love was captured forever on this golden record. Now it’s floating out there forever in the cosmos! We just thought that was the most beautiful idea.”

To date, The Avalanches have released the singles ‘Music Makes Me High’, ‘Take Care In Your Dreaming’, ‘Wherever You Go’, ‘Reflecting Light’, ‘Running Red Lights’, and the title track.

The Avalanches will release, ‘We Will Always Love You’, in December — just weeks after the 20th anniversary of ‘Since I Left You’.