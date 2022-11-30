The B-52s announce farewell 2023 Las Vegas residency

The B-52s have announced a 10-date residency in Las Vegas next year.

The US new wave band will kick off their shows at The Venetian Theatre inside Las Vegas’ Venetian Resort on May 5, 2023. After that, the following dates are: May 6, May 10, May 12, May 13, August 25, August 26, August 30, September 2 and September 3.

Artist pre-sale for tickets is open now. Pre-sale for Venetian Resort Grazie Rewards members, as well as Live Nation and Ticketmaster customers, opens tomorrow (December 1) at 1pm ET (6pm GMT) and ends the following day at the same time. Head here to buy tickets.

The group’s Las Vegas residency will cap off their ‘Farewell Tour’, which began last summer.

The B-52s’ Las Vegas residency dates 2023:

MAY

05 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Venetian Theatre

06 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Venetian Theatre

10 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Venetian Theatre

12 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Venetian Theatre

13 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Venetian Theatre

AUGUST

25 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Venetian Theatre

26 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Venetian Theatre

30 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Venetian Theatre

SEPTEMBER

02 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Venetian Theatre

03 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Venetian Theatre

The band, best known for their hits ‘Love Shack’ and ‘Rock Lobster’, formed in October 1976 over a shared flaming volcano cocktail at the Hunan Chinese Restaurant. They released their self-titled debut album in 1979, which was produced by Chris Blackwell via Island Records.

In 2019 they played a summer farewell tour in the UK after celebrating their 40th anniversary the year prior by co-headlining a North American tour with Boy George & Culture Club and Thompson Twins’ Tom Bailey.

The B-52s released their last studio album, ‘Funplex’, in 2008.