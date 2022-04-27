The B-52’s announce North American farewell tour

The B-52’s have announced details of a North American farewell tour – get your tickets here and see the full list of dates below.

The band, best known for their hits ‘Love Shack’ and ‘Rock Lobster’, formed in October 1976 over a shared flaming volcano cocktail at the Hunan Chinese Restaurant. They released their self-titled debut album in 1979, produced by Chris Blackwell via Island Records.

Back in 2019, they played a summer farewell tour in the UK, after celebrating their 40th anniversary the year prior by co-headlining a North American tour with Boy George & Culture Club and Thompson Twins’ Tom Bailey.

The new tour dates begin in Seattle in August and will see The B-52’s supported by The Tubes and KC & The Sunshine Band.

Check out the full list of dates below, and buy tickets here.

AUGUST 2022

22 – Seattle, McCaw Hall *

SEPTEMBER 2022

29 – Mashantucket, Foxwoods Casino ^

30 – Boston, MGM Music Hall ^

OCTOBER 2022

1 – Washington DC, The Anthem ^

7 – Chicago, Chicago Theatre ^

13 – New York, Beacon Theatre ^

14 – New York, Beacon Theatre ^

15 – Atlantic City, Ovation Hall – Ocean Casino ^

19 – Las Vegas, The Venetian Theatre

21 – Las Vegas, The Venetian Theatre

22 – Las Vegas, The Venetian Theatre

28 – San Francisco, The Masonic Auditorium *

29 – San Francisco, The Masonic Auditorium *

NOVEMBER

4 – Los Angeles, YouTube Theater ^

11 – Atlanta, The Fox Theatre ^

*with The Tubes

^with KC & The Sunshine Band

Back in 2015, The B-52’s Kate Pierson released a debut solo album featuring a song co-written by The Strokes‘ Nick Valensi and Sia.

The new wave icons released their last studio album, ‘Funplex’, in 2008. Their self-titled debut came out in 1979.