The B-52s make statement denouncing bills against trans people and drag artists in the US

The B-52s have shared a statement denouncing the “numerous bills that promote transphobia and discrimination” against transgender people and drag artists in the US.

Last week, it was revealed that Tennessee’s governor, Bill Lee, had signed a law banning drag performances in front of children, passed alongside separate legislation to restrict gender affirming-healthcare for transgender youth.

The statute is the first of its kind to be enacted in the US, with politicians in numerous other Republic-run states reportedly pushing for similar laws.

The B-52s are the latest band to speak out against the legislation, sharing on Twitter: “Dear fellow citizens, We, The B-52’s, are deeply concerned about the numerous new bills that promote transphobia and discrimination against transgender individuals and drag artists, which have been introduced in the United States.

“We strongly denounce these bills and stand in solidarity with out LGBTQ+ community.”

They went on: “It is unacceptable that in the 21st century, we are witnessing such blatant attempts to undermine the rights of individuals based on their gender identity and sexual orientation.

“These bills not only violate the fundamental human rights of the affected individuals but also perpetuate a toxic culture of hate and intolerance that has no place in our society.”

The band concluded: “Join us in denouncing these bills and standing in support of our LGBTQ+ community. Together, let us work towards a society that reflects or shared being and is truly just, inclusive, and welcoming for all.”

The B-52s’ statement comes after Paramore‘s Hayley Williams criticised the anti-LGBTQIA+ bills in her home state of Tennessee.

Williams took to Instagram to decry the legislation. “Once again our state has passed two regressive and unfathomably harmful bills,” she wrote on her story.

“We stand in solidarity with our LGBTQIA+ family and local LGBTQIA+ orgs in this fight, not only for inclusion for our friends and family in the queer community, but for radical acceptance and empowerment for each of them.

“Drag is not a crime. Gender-affirming healthcare for all, including our youth, is a necessity.”