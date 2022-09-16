The back covers of Taylor Swift’s ‘Midnights’ LPs make a clockface

Taylor Swift has revealed that the back covers for different vinyl versions of her new album ‘Midnights’ come together to make a clockface.

The singer’s 10th studio album is set to land on October 21, and was announced during a surprise appearance from the singer at the MTV VMAs last month.

Since then, Swift has been detailing a host of different editions of the LP version of the album. First came the ‘Jade Green’, ‘Blood Moon’ and ‘Mahogany’ editions of ‘Midnights’, all of which sport exclusive colour schemes, artwork and imagery.

Advertisement

Earlier this week, she then revealed a ‘Lavender’ version of the album as part of an ongoing collaboration with Target.

Taking to Instagram, Swift then revealed that all four collectible editions of the album come with specific back covers that, when placed together, make an entire clockface

She told fans: “Alright I’ve been wanting to show you this for a while. So we have four different covers for the midnights album. And if you turn them over you there is obviously a back cover to each one of them, they’re each different.

“What I wanted to show you is that if you put all the back covers together, she’s a clock. It’s a clock. It’s a clock, it makes a clock. It can help you tell time.”

See the post and configuration of the special LP editions of ‘Midnights’ below.

Advertisement

Swift detailed ‘Midnights’ in the early hours of August 29, after making a surprise announcement at this year’s MTV Video Music Awards less than an hour earlier. While accepting the second of three awards she bagged on the night – Video of the Year for ‘All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)’ – Swift revealed: “My brand new album comes out October 21. I will tell you more at midnight.”

In a poetic message shared alongside the album’s formal unveiling, Swift described ‘Midnights’ as “the stories of 13 sleepless nights scattered throughout my life”.

On what to expect from its themes, she wrote: “This is a collection of music written in the middle of the night, a journey through terrors and sweet dreams. The floors we pace and the demons we face. For all of us who have tossed and turned and decided to keep the lanterns lit and go searching – hoping that just maybe, when the clock strikes twelve… we’ll meet ourselves.”

‘Midnights’ will follow up on Swift’s two 2020 albums, ‘Folklore’ and ‘Evermore’, as well as last year’s re-recorded versions of ‘Fearless’ and ‘Red’.