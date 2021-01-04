The Bad Seeds’ Jim Sclavunos shares ‘Holiday Song’ to benefit the Music Venue Trust

The Bad Seeds musician Jim Sclavunos has released a new track, ‘Holiday Song’, to benefit the work of the Music Venue Trust – you can listen to the song below.

All proceeds from ‘Holiday Song’ in the month of January will be donated to the MVT’s Grassroots Music Venue Crisis Fund, which is aiding those independent grassroots music venues which are under threat due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The MVT were able to support 920 Music Venues Alliance members in 2020, while their #SaveOurVenues campaign raised over £3.8 million last year for crisis-hit grassroots music venues across the UK.

‘Holiday Song’ is Sclavunos’ debut solo single, and has now been released on Lowe Amusements Records.

<a href="https://jimsclavunos.bandcamp.com/track/holiday-song">Holiday Song by Jim Sclavunos</a>

Featuring Sclavunos on lead vocals and celesta, he’s accompanied by guest musicians Spider Stacy (The Pogues) on tin whistle, Terry Edwards (Gallon Drunk) on fluegelhorn, Dave Sherman (Nicole Atkins) on piano and Sarah Lowe on backing vocals.

You can hear Jim Sclavunos’ ‘Holiday Song’ above, and you can buy the track here to donate to the MVT.

Speaking about the song, Sclavunos’ bandmate Nick Cave said: “[A] beautiful and complex song, and a sweet and generous offering. Really beautiful and true to the bone!”

Last month Cave indicated that he is ready to start work on his next album following the recent announcement that the Bad Seeds’ 2021 tour had been cancelled.