The Beach Boys announce 2022 London Royal Albert Hall show

The Beach Boys have announced details of a huge London show for next summer – get all the details below.

The legendary band will play the Royal Albert Hall on June 24 next year as part of their ‘Sixty Years of the Sounds of Summer’ tour.

The current iteration of The Beach Boys is led by Mike Love alongside long-time member Bruce Johnston.

Others in the current line-up include musical director Scott Totten, Brian Eichenberger, Christian Love, Tim Bonhomme, John Cowsill, Keith Hubacher and Randy Leago.

The band’s Brian Wilson and Al Jardine are not involved with the ‘Sixty Years of the Sounds of Summer’ tour, and recently announced a co-headline US tour with Chicago for next summer, after postponing UK dates due to COVID-related complications.

Tickets for The Beach Boys’ Royal Albert Hall show go on sale on Friday (December 10) at 9am GMT here.

Back in August, The Beach Boys shared two unreleased songs including an unreleased a capella version of ‘Surf’s Up’. The two tracks were taken from the band’s recent box set, ‘Feel Flows – The Sunflower & Surf’s Up Sessions 1969-1971’.

Last month, Billy Hinsche, a long-time touring member of The Beach Boys, died aged 70.

Outside of touring with The Beach Boys, Hinsche performed as part of ’60s band Dino, Desi And Billy, alongside Desi Arnaz Jr. (son of Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz) and Dean Paul Martin (son of Dean Martin).

His passing was confirmed by Arnaz Jr.’s sister, Lucie, who shared the news on Instagram. “One of the finest humans, friends, storytellers and musicians, on the entire planet just went home to rest,” Arnaz wrote.

Arnaz confirmed that Hinsche’s cause of death was giant cell carcinoma, sharing that he was only diagnosed “a couple weeks ago” and that it “ravaged him like an out of control train”.