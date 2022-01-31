The Beach Boys confirm second UK show for summer 2022

The Beach Boys have confirmed a second UK show, with the group taking to Dreamland in Margate on June 23, 2022.

It follows on from the news that the legendary band will play London’s Royal Albert Hall on June 24. Both shows will form part of their ‘Sixty Years of the Sounds of Summer’ tour.

The current iteration of The Beach Boys is led by Mike Love alongside long-time member Bruce Johnston.

Advertisement

Others in the current line-up include musical director Scott Totten, Brian Eichenberger, Christian Love, Tim Bonhomme, John Cowsill, Keith Hubacher and Randy Leago.

The band’s Brian Wilson and Al Jardine are not involved with the ‘Sixty Years of the Sounds of Summer’ tour, and recently announced a co-headline US tour with Chicago for summer 2022, after postponing UK dates due to COVID-related complications.

Tickets for The Beach Boys’ show at Dreamland go on sale on Friday (February 4) at 9am GMT here.

We're excited to announce that @TheBeachBoys are bringing their “Sixty Years of the Sounds of Summer” tour to Dreamland on Thursday 23rd June! 🏖️ Sign up here to get your pre-sale tickets 👉 https://t.co/NySAEdP5H7 Tickets on sale Friday 4th February at 9am 🎟️ pic.twitter.com/0d9XDllLvu — Dreamland Margate (@DreamlandMarg) January 31, 2022

Earlier this month, two new clips from a documentary film about The Beach Boys co-founder Brian Wilson were released.

Directed by Brent Wilson (unrelated to Brian) Long Promised Road charts Wilson’s life and career through “a literal and metaphorical trip exploring Brian’s hometown”.

Advertisement

In the first clip, Elton John discusses Wilson’s commitment to touring: “Brian will always wanna go out and perform. He will always wanna make records. It’s because music runs through his veins.”

The second clip sees Wilson hail track ‘Sail On, Sailor’ as “probably one of the best songs I ever wrote”.

The documentary also features contributions from Bruce Springsteen, Nick Jonas, Linda Perry, Jim James, Gustavo Dudamel, Jakob Dylan, Steven Page, Taylor Hawkins, Al Jardin, Bob Gaudio, Don Was, Blondie Chaplin, Stephen Kalinich and Andy Paley.

In NME’s four-star review, the film is described as a “contemplative career-spanning doc.”

“When it comes to unravelling who Brian Wilson is today, though, the guard stays resolutely up. A conversation in a diner, wherein Brian admits that his “simple, modest” life means he hasn’t had a friend to “shoot the shit” with in years, is as candid and soul-baring as he gets. His grief over losing his brothers Dennis and Carl goes unspoken, deeply buried. We’re left to empathise with him sitting alone in the car outside Carl’s old house, wiping a tear from his eye.”

Brian Wilson: Long Promised Road is out now in UK cinemas.