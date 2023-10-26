The Beatles continue to tease “final song” with projections across Liverpool

The Beatles are continuing to tease their upcoming “final song” by launching projections across their hometown of Liverpool.

The forthcoming project relates to the new track created by Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr, who joined forces to create the final ever Beatles track to feature all four members, with the help of AI.

The exact title and release date of the song – which features appearances from late members John Lennon and George Harrison – currently remains unknown. However, a series of projections have popped up around Liverpool overnight, leading fans to believe that the new single is just around the corner.

In these projections, an orange and white cassette tape with the tape reel winding is seen, and the bottom left corner of the tape reads “Type I (Normal) Position”. There also appears to be words on the bottom right corner of the tape that are intentionally blurred out.

Overnight, the new displays appeared around The Beatles’ hometown of Liverpool – particularly in areas synonymous with the band’s discography.

These include outside the grounds of the Strawberry Fields – most famously recognised for the McCartney and Lennon-written track ‘Strawberry Fields Forever’ – as well as next to the road sign for Penny Lane, which is also the name of a Beatles track released around the same time.

Other locations where the new display appeared included outside the childhood home of late member John Lennon, projected across the fence in front of the house, and on the wall next to the Sgt. Pepper Bistro in the city – relating to the band’s eighth studio album ‘Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band’.

Two projections were also seen outside the iconic Cavern Club, where the band played over 200 times. This included one larger projection on the wall next to the venue, and a smaller one next to the statue of John Lennon that is displayed outside. Find more images of the projections below.

The photo of the cassette which has been used throughout all of the displays was first shared with fans yesterday (October 25) in a cryptic post the band shared on social media.

Arriving mid-afternoon, the image was shared to both their X/Twitter and Instagram accounts, as well as the landing page of the band’s official website, and speculated to be related to the forthcoming “final” track.

News of the upcoming release was first teased by McCartney earlier this year when he told Radio 4’s Today Programme that AI technology had allowed him to “extricate” recordings from Lennon and Harrison from an old demo track — meaning he could complete a song including all four members.

Later, Starr also shared his thoughts on the upcoming “Last” Beatles song in an interview, and stated that the final result sounds “beautiful”. He also clarified that the song is made using authentic recordings from the time and that fans needn’t worry about the whole thing being reliant on artificial intelligence.

It is not yet clear when the track should be released, although Starr has suggested it should be very soon, stating at the start of the month that he thought it “should have been out already”.

In other Beatles news, George Harrison’s witty response to being stabbed 40 times was revealed in a new biography.

Titled George Harrison: The Reluctant Beatle, the biography discussed the 1999 incident, which left the musician fighting for his life. It also described the attack in detail and explained how Harrison described it to his son Dhani with a darkly witty sense of humour.