The Beatles, David Bowie and more feature on official Coronation playlist

The Beatles, David Bowie and Kate Bush are among the acts featured on the official government Coronation playlist – listen below.

The Department for Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) has selected 27 songs as a suggested street party soundtrack for when King Charles III is crowned monarch in May alongside Camilla, the Queen Consort.

Opening the playlist is the Fab Four’s 1969 classic ‘Come Together’, with Bowie’s 1983 hit ‘Let’s Dance’ making an appearance later. Bush’s ‘Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)’ was also one of the chosen tracks.

Advertisement

Other songs include Coldplay‘s ‘A Sky Full Of Stars’, Ed Sheeran‘s ‘Celestial’, Harry Styles‘ ‘Treat People With Kindness’, Sam Ryder‘s ‘Space Man’, Years & Years‘ ‘King’ and Elbow‘s ‘One Day Like This’.

Additionally, there are various oldies from the likes of Queen, Madness, Spice Girls, Spandau Ballet, The Kinks and The Who.

You can listen to the Coronation Celebration Playlist via Spotify here:

The collection has been put together to “celebrate British and Commonwealth artists ahead of the upcoming Coronation”, a spokesperson said.